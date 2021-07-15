Government Minister visits climate-conscious Essex classroom ahead of net zero event

The Minister of State for Media and Data in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has visited a primary school in Essex to see how the school is inspiring its young people to take action to safeguard the planet from the effects of climate change.

The Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP made the trip to Danbury Park Community Primary School on 9 July to mark the announcement of Net Zero: Making Essex Carbon Neutral, an online event on 20 July to launch the Essex Climate Action Commission’s report and recommendations for tackling climate change in the county.

Danbury Park Community Primary School has been highlighted as a “shining example of sustainability in action” in Essex and its pupils will headline the Commission’s upcoming event with a special keynote address which has been filmed at the school.

During his visit Mr Whittingdale spoke with headteacher Mrs Carol Gooding, who has played a key role in introducing sustainable measures to the school, which include solar panels, live energy metering, and lessons and projects focusing on protecting the planet.

Alongside meeting with pupils as they went about their environmentally friendly tasks for the day, Mr Whittingdale also spoke with engineer and grandfather of a former pupil, Gary Hicks, who helped the school begin monitoring energy consumption at the school as part of his PhD.

Speaking about his visit, Mr Whittingdale said: “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges we face. In November, Governments from around the world will be meeting in Glasgow to agree what actions must be taken at an international level. However, it is up to all of us also to play our part.

I am delighted that Danbury Park Community Primary School is taking a lead by showcasing how much can be achieved by using renewable energy, increasing energy efficiency and recycling. I would like to congratulate staff, pupils and all those involved in this initiative and for doing their bit in support of the Essex Climate Action Commission’s plan to make our county carbon neutral.”

The online launch of the ‘Net Zero: Making Essex Carbon Neutral’ report on 20 July will mark the end of the Essex Climate Action Commission’s first year considering how best to meet net zero in Essex. It will reveal the Commission’s key recommendations for tackling climate change and highlight just a few of the many inspiring and positive actions that are already happening across our county.

The event will feature talks from leading environmental influencers in Essex and beyond, and will highlight the individuals, groups and organisations already taking positive steps to tackle climate change in the county. Attendees will be invited to actively participate in the event through audience polls and a live Q&A segment.

Cllr Peter Schwier, Climate Csar at Essex County Council, said: “I was delighted to welcome the Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP to Danbury Park Community Primary School to meet teachers, pupils and their families and to see some of their leading edge environmental practices.

The school is just one of the shining examples of sustainability in action in Essex which will be championed in the Essex Climate Action Commission’s upcoming report and recommendations. I’m looking forward to being part of a new era for our county, working with residents, communities and businesses to ensure we can reach net zero as soon as possible.”

To register for the free event visit: https://bit.ly/EssexClimate

