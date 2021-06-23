Gospel Reggae artist Minister Taf releases Ena Minyma EP

Award Winning, Gospel Reggae Artist, and Author Minister Taf releases his 5th Studio Project ‘Ena Minyma’ EP

Minister Taf has been consistently releasing music since his renaissance as a Gospel Reggae artist in 2016, converting casual listeners to believers whilst winning awards and gaining mainstream support from his home country, Jamaica. “If I could speak to my younger self, I would encourage him to never give up and to trust in God’ says the award-winning artist and author Minister Taf, staying true to these words ‘Ena Minyma’ which is Greek for ‘A Message’ is set to uplift, encourage, and motivate the listeners to act as well as not give up during difficult times. Produced by multi-talented Jvmmie Jae, mixed, and mastered by MOBO award winning producer Victizzle with artwork from DaddioGfx “Ena Minyma” is diverse and rich in sound combining Gospel, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Reggae.

The seven-track gospel/reggae EP features the anointed singer and songwriter Fiona Yorke on track 2 “All Things Are Possible”. Fiona Yorke also sings backing vocals on multiple tracks on the project. Each track has a unique message with catchy lyricism, and uplifting instrumentation. The EP is very musical and diverse, with song such as ‘Faithful’ featuring a heart-warming saxophone, whilst “I Go Praise” takes us to church with its simple twostep drum pattern, and other songs such as ‘Naah Please People’ and ‘Dem Waah Si Yuh Fall’ takes on the hard-hitting dancehall instrumentation.

This release is a testament to Minister Taf’s versatility as a musician and his innate talent. With catchy lyricism and a fully charged arsenal of high-octane feel-good instrumentation. “Ena Minyma” is set to impact its listeners leaving them wanting more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

