Get Ready to Party this Festive Season at Armstrong’s at Clacton Pavilion

Christmas is back with a bang in 2021, so there’s never been a better time to get your plans in place and your Christmas celebrations booked up and in the calendar at Armstrong’s at Clacton Pavilion. As the number one location in Clacton for live entertainment, great food and the chance to party this festive season, Christmas lovers will have to get in early to book work meals, family get-togethers or just festive treats.

With the stunning backdrop of perhaps the finest sea view of any restaurant on the Essex coast, Armstrong’s provides a fantastic dining experience in its 80-seater restaurant. Expert chefs will serve delicious Christmas menus featuring festive favourites such as saddle of turkey, slow roasted lamb shank, Christmas pudding and sticky toffee pudding, plus options to suit all dietary requirements.

Christmas party dates are now available on 27th November, plus every Friday and Saturday in the lead up to Christmas Day (excluding 24th and 25th). An early-bird price of just £24.95 per head for two courses of your choice applies on 27th November, while tickets for 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th December are priced at £34.95 per head, and tickets for 17th and 18th December are priced at £39.95 per head, which includes a three-course meal and a DJ keeping the dance floor full until midnight.

Emma Williams of Armstrong’s said: “In 2021 it’s time to make up for lost time and here at Armstrong’s we are promising to deliver a night to remember this festive season, whether you are planning your office party, a night out with friends or simply want to get the family together before the big day. With a fantastic menu, brilliant entertainment and an incredible backdrop of the Essex coast, whatever your reason for celebrating why not make this Christmas an extra special one with a party at Armstrong’s?”

To book, call 01255 688819 or email emma@armstrongsatthepavilion.co.uk.

