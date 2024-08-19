FSB Business Bootcamp – just one month away!

To mark the 50-year anniversary of Federation of Small Businesses, (FSB), the not-for-profit organisation is helping small businesses from across Essex to make their business count by holding their inaugural ‘Business Bootcamp’.

Held at the University of Essex’s landmark building of Essex Business School, with a unique indoor winter garden, the event on Tuesday September 17th will be packed full of insightful guest speakers, valuable panel discussions, practical workshops, exhibition stands to browse and opportunities to network with like-minded small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Keynote speaker at this event is Essex Business Tycoon, James Sinclair, who started his first business aged just 15. He now runs a £40 million leisure empire that includes Rossi Ice Cream, Marsh Farm, Lee Valley Animal Adventure Park, Twizzletops nurseries and Teddy Tastic.

James is also credited as saving Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces business.

Ann Scott, Development Manager (Essex) at FSB, said: “We are beyond excited to have James in the room! He always speaks with such passion and experience – our audience will no doubt take so much inspiration and guidance from him by hearing about his proven strategies and tactics that have enabled his group of businesses to scale up to £100,000,000 in sales since they started”.

“That eco-system of support from fellow entrepreneurs is just one reason why people join FSB. Sharing best practice, learning from the challenges of others and collaborating with other small business owners is key to a thriving business”.

Other speakers include Luke Morton (AKA: The Juice Guy) who is a young entrepreneur, award winning speaker and documentary maker. Alongside Mat Parkins who is Founder/Director of ‘I Want To Get Digital’ and on the path to give back businesses 1 billion hours with his custom AI and automation solutions.

There will also be fireside chats with FSB Award Winners, Vanlife Conversions and Stort Valley Gifting. As well as topical discussions on small business challenges and trends to look out for in 2025 from two panels of FSB members.

Ann Scott added: “It has been an incredibly tough few years for our small businesses with a cost-of-living crisis going hand-in-hand with a cost of doing business crisis. However, businesses need not feel that they must walk alone.

“This event is open to all small business owners and self-employed people; designed to provide attendees with inspirational thoughts, support and networking to help their businesses not just grow but flourish”.

The event, which will be hosted by FSB East of England Regional Chairman, David Bell and TEDx speaker Nick Looby, is sponsored by Chartered Accountants and Tax Advisers, Rickard Luckin, and supported by Event Essex. The FSB Business Bootcamp series is brought to you by NatWest & Tyl by NatWest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

