Transavia launch Rotterdam route

London Stansted is excited to announce the launch of Transavia’s new route to Rotterdam, offering even more choice and convenience for travellers heading to the Netherlands and beyond.

This new direct link not only connects London Stansted with the second-largest city in the Netherlands, but also provides access to Transavia’s extensive European network, which includes popular destinations such as Rome, Cyprus, and Dubai.

Flights will operate four times a week, increasing to five during the summer peak, using the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Gareth Powell, Managing Director of London Stansted, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the addition of another new destination and airline to London Stansted’s network, giving our passengers even more choice from their local airport. Rotterdam is a fabulous city to visit in its own right, and the added option of using Transavia’s extensive route network makes this new service even more exciting for travellers.”

Charles Verstegen, Lead Commerce at Transavia, said:

“For Transavia, flying from Rotterdam to London is a reunion with the past. The British capital remains a popular destination for many, making it a welcome addition to our schedule.”

One-way fares start from £37, and flights are available to book at: www.transavia.com

