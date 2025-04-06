‘The Magic of Terry Pratchett’ arrives in the West End feat. Rhianna Pratchett

Author, comedian and Terry Pratchett fan Marc Burrows brings his acclaimed multimedia show The Magic of Terry Pratchett to London’s Duchess Theatre for a unique one-off performance on Sunday 28 April 2025 – what would have been Terry’s 77th birthday.

This special evening will include an in-depth discussion with very special guests, including Sir Terry’s daughter Rihanna Pratchett, Pratchett fan, comedian and podcaster Dan Schreiber (No Such Thing As A Fish, The Cryptid Factor) and a secret special guest (another key figure from Sir Terry’s life and legacy).

Part stand-up, part lecture, The Magic of Terry Pratchett is a funny and heartfelt celebration of the award-winning author and his extraordinary impact on storytelling, adapted from Marc’s Locus Award-winning biography of the same name. Developed with the support and endorsement of Narrativia – the company founded to protect and promote Sir Terry’s work – the show debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023 and has since sold over 15,000 tickets across the UK and internationally, including a recent run in Australia.

The London performance will be presented in two acts:

Act One: The original 1-hour touring show as performed at the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe Festivals, exploring Pratchett’s life, work, and influence through comedy, storytelling and licensed media.

Act Two: A live on-stage conversation between Marc, Rihanna Pratchett, Dan Schreiber and one other special guest, reflecting on Pratchett’s legacy and the continued resonance of the Discworld universe.

Having sold over 100 million copies worldwide and with his works translated into 40 languages and performed on seven continents, Sir Terry Pratchett OBE is one of the world’s most widely read authors. Conventions dedicated to his work are held globally every year and John Lloyd was right when he said “of all of the dead authors in the world, Terry Pratchett is the most alive”.

The show is a rich blend of humour and reflection, examining not just Pratchett’s literary genius but also his personal activism, particularly in relation to dementia research and his advocacy for the right to die.

Marc’s guest and Sir Terry’s daughter, Rhianna Pratchett is a BAFTA-nominated and award-winning writer who has worked across video games, comics, books, and TV. In 2023, she stepped into her father’s legendary Discworld universe to co-author Tiffany Aching’s Guide to Being a Witch, now an Amazon bestseller. As co-director of Narrativia, the production company responsible for adapting Terry Pratchett’s works for screen, she plays a key role in shaping his legacy. Rhianna’s own storytelling career spans acclaimed titles like Heavenly Sword and Rise of the Tomb Raider, as well as work with major comics publishers including DC and Marvel. Her credits also include screen projects with the Henson Company, Film4, and more.

Marc Burrows is a writer and comedian whose work regularly appears in The Guardian, New Statesman, The Big Issue and The Independent. His live shows include The Ten Best Songs of All Time and Mind Your Head, and his second book, The London Boys: David Bowie, Marc Bolan and the 60s Teenage Dream, is currently in development as a feature-length documentary. He is also the bassist in cult punk band The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing.

