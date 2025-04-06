Lolly Wins ‘Innovative Guest Experience of the Year’ at The Caterer Supplier Awards 2025

Lolly, a UK-based leader in hospitality technology, is pleased to announce that it has won the coveted Innovative Guest Experience of the Year award at The Caterer Supplier Awards 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights Lolly’s transformative impact on the hospitality sector, with its pioneering solutions that enhance guest experiences through cutting-edge technology.

Since its inception in 2009, Lolly has been at the forefront of hospitality innovation, offering a comprehensive range of services, including point-of-sale (PoS) systems, mobile apps, self-service kiosks, and sustainability solutions. Lolly’s mission is to make state-of-the-art technology simple, accessible, and highly agile, enabling businesses of all sizes—from large enterprises to small and medium-sized businesses—to streamline operations and elevate guest satisfaction.

This award further solidifies Lolly’s position as a leader in the market, particularly for its eco-friendly initiatives and AI-powered solutions that have helped redefine guest interactions. Lolly’s commitment to integrating sustainability and customer-centric features, such as carbon footprint tracking, reusable cup systems and robot waiters, has set new benchmarks in operational efficiency and guest experience.

Lolly’s ability to anticipate and address emerging trends has been key to its success. Through a deep understanding of generational shifts and user behaviour, Lolly creates solutions that cater to diverse customer needs—whether it’s the tech-savvy Millennials, pragmatic Gen X, or digitally native Gen Z. This forward-thinking approach, combined with cutting-edge innovations like AI-driven language support and real-time age verification, has helped the brand lead the way in hospitality technology.

Lolly’s win also reflects its strong and ongoing relationships with key industry players. The company’s ability to deliver tailored, scalable technology solutions that drive operational improvements and enhance guest engagement has been a hallmark of its success.

Peter Moore, CEO of Lolly, commented: “We are thrilled to be named Innovative Guest Experience of the Year. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. It motivates us to continue innovating and delivering the cutting-edge, guest-centric solutions that our clients rely on to stay ahead of industry trends”.

