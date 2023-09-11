First-of-its-kind consultancy for the sharing economy launches with innovative model

Today a new innovative model has launched to enable sharing economy and marketplace start-ups and scale-ups to have access to an expert panel of advisors that would ordinarily be out of their reach. Breaking away from the traditional one-size-fits-all advisory model, Shared Advisory leverages the very principles it advises on.

Traditionally, start-ups and scale-ups would hire one or two advisors or NEDs to provide a few days’ board level support over an extended period. As an alternative to this restrictive commitment to the same person every month, Shared Advisory offers a lean, nimble panel of diverse and global experts, for anything from a 20 minute cuppa through to a couple of hours download or more.

Shared Advisory works directly with start-ups and scale-ups and is trusted by VCs to help ensure a great return on investment.

Supported by a vast network of specialist consultants, it also helps larger organisations with specialist transformational change. This could be for a sharing economy platform or marketplace, or a traditional organisation looking to adopt sharing economy principles.

The sharing economy as a model brings with it unique complexities and as a result, a different level of both risk and opportunity. Making the most of the opportunities, effectively dealing with issues and minimising risks can be the difference between two very different start-up stories.

Juliet Eccleston, a member of Shared Advisory says: “One person can’t solve the thousands of challenges a start-up faces. I see too many start-ups with limited resources rely on one or two individuals. The panel we have is incredible and I know that the difference we make will alter the trajectory of so many businesses. As a founder myself, the idea of this team having my back is extraordinary.”

Services available include flexible board level advisory support, start-up crisis management and recovery, oversight and risk management for investment firms, pre-investment engagement to help secure funding and strategic and delivery support for international growth.

The panel have worked at organisations such as Airbnb, Meta, LinkedIn, Bolt and Depop. It includes founders, authors, BAFTA nominees, veterans, MBEs, government advisors and University Professors.

The panel’s expertise covers crisis management and recovery, M&A, investment, finance, law, AI, technology, cyber, brand, marketing, HR, carbon footprint expertise, trust and safety, risk and insurance. Although launched from the UK, geographies covered already include Europe, US and Asia.

Visit sharedadvisory.com to learn more about Shared Advisory and how they’ll be helping more sharing economy platforms and marketplaces be successful.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

