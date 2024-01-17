Festival Leisure Park celebrates Blue Monday with a day of giveaways

Festival Leisure Park held a day of giveaways on social media on Monday 15th January to combat allegedly the most depressing day of the year.

The Park, famed for its epic giveaways, gave away a prize on the hour every hour from 5am to 10pm, featuring a range of the fantastic food outlets and leisure facilities available for guests to enjoy. Prizes included vouchers for Wagamama, Bella Italia and Five Guys, passes for 360 Play, games of mini golf from Mr Mulligans, tickets to Cineworld and even exclusive merchandise bundles from Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the release of the new Wonka movie.

The giveaways received over 11,000 entries throughout the day from people who wanted to get involved in turning their Blue Monday around, with winners announced throughout the day to add to the excitement.

The full list of winners is available to view on the website.

Festival Leisure Park is gearing up for another very exciting year in 2024, with lots of events soon to be announced, with involvement from the wide range of facilities available on the park. This will include the return of the highly popular Artisan Markets.

Matthew Chambers, Centre Manager at Festival Leisure Park, commented “We were thrilled to be bringing all of the excitement of Blue Monday to our fantastic followers on social media. Our giveaways always prove to be exceptionally popular, and it’s safe to say that Monday was no exception. We hope everyone enjoys their prizes, and keep an eye out for more giveaways coming soon!”

