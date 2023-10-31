Fancy living in this spooky manor house in Halstead, Essex?

This detached 8-bedroom manor house in Halstead, Essex, looks pretty spooky on the outside – but is a beautiful home on the inside, with lots of space for Halloween parties.

Built in the early 19th century, and once the home of 1910 Wimbledon tennis champion Agnes Morton, this thrilling property is on the market for £2.3million.

The town of Halstead itself has a pretty spooky reputation, with its Police Station allegedly haunted by a former Chief Inspector who was killed on the last day before he retired. Staff have reported strange feelings of not being alone in the building when there by themselves.

Halstead is also the home of Borley Rectory, regarded by some as one of the most haunted locations in the UK despite much of the building having been destroyed by fire. The legend goes that, many moons ago, a monk and a nun tried to elope – but were caught and killed by their disapproving elders. There are said to have been spooky happenings on the site ever since.

