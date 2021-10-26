Essex Paralympian and chief economists to headline Essex business breakfast

FOUR-time Great Britain Paralympian Hannah Stodel has been announced as the guest speaker of a special Institute of Directors Christmas breakfast.

The 36-year-old, who was the first disabled sailor to sail non-stop around Britain and Ireland, has her sights on her next milestone – The Vendee of the Globe.

In 2024, Hannah aims to become the first disabled athlete in history to take on what is regarded as the toughest race in sailing, the 24,000 miles non-stop unassisted circumnavigation of the world.

Hannah is the headline guest of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Essex meeting at Braxted Park, Witham on November 24th.

The event will also feature IoD Chief Economist Kitty Ussher who will provide an economic forecast and the Bank of England’s Phil Eckersley, who will provide an ‘off the record’ look at the UK economy.

Mr Eckersley, a former economics and mathematics teacher, will offer insights into the current situation on inflation, unemployment and GDP as well as trends in 2021 and beyond. There will also be a chance for questions.

IoD Essex chair, Alison Shadrack said she is delighted to invite businesses to the 2021 IoD Essex Chair’s Christmas Breakfast and provide the opportunity to join fellow business leaders for a morning of interesting conversation and fascinating speakers.

She said: “As our flagship Essex event, this is an opportunity to hear from an incredible line-up of speakers and connect with directors and business leaders from across the region in a stunning venue. It is wonderful to be able to host face-to-face events again, and we expect this to be a highly popular occasion.”

Spaces for the IoD Essex Chair’s Christmas Breakfast, sponsored by Tees Law, on November 24 from 7.30am to 10.30am are limited so booking is essential to secure a place.

Prices are £35 plus VAT for IoD members and £50 plus VAT for non-members.

For more information and booking visit www.iod.com/events-community/events/event-details/eventdateid/33870.

