Essex Native Lady Charlotte Armstrong Lands Huge TV Reality Show

The cameras are going to follow the day in the life and give viewers a peek inside her personal life, which would undoubtedly make interesting content for viewers.

There’s quite a buzz around this New reality TV show which is slated for release in 2022, featuring the Central London based Essex native Lady Charlotte Armstrong, which will give viewers a sneak peek inside the lifestyle of this popular personality.

Her life has always been fascinating, but not much was known about her till now as she had not opened up the books of her life publicly. It’s quite interesting to know that she has built her empire out of nothing, and that’s what makes her stand out from the crowd. Still, her personal life has been in and out of the public domain , this will give viewers an opportunity to see the inner makings with the release of this TV show, which will share the nitty-gritty’s of her daily grind.

When asked about what made her jump into the reality TV space, she answers, “Lots of people have always been curious to know more about me, about my lifestyle and how I handle my professional life in balance with my personal one. So, when I was offered this show, I took it as an opportunity which could never have been missed by any chance, and here I am, all set to delight viewers with my upcoming show. People also have many presumptions on face value which I want to clear.



It would also be interesting to see the day to day life and family dynamics of 5 children running companies. I want to let the world know that mine is a modern family with traditional values. Viewers can expect lots of drama along with the glimpse of the amazingly fabulous life I live, which will surely keep them glued on to the screens.”

