Essex company wins Kids Judge Bett Award at world’s biggest EdTech event

Essex’s Time Capsule Education was crowned a winner at this year’s Kids Judge Bett, which saw pupils from around the UK select their favourite innovations on display at Bett UK, the world’s biggest EdTech show. The students announced the winners of this year’s Kids Judge Bett alongside celebrated poet and children’s author Michael Rosen.

Bett UK took place at London’s ExCeL Centre from 24-26 January 2024, and brought together 30,000 stakeholders – including 10,000 education decision-makers, 600 innovative EdTech and resource solution providers, and 400 speakers.

Time Capsule Education, based in Rayleigh, was presented with the ‘Best Creative Writing and Film Content Award’ on stage by students from Crosthwaite Primary School in Kendal, Cumbria. The company was formed in 2015 to help schools develop the writing of their pupils by immersing them in exciting world scenarios and historical re-enactments, from spy missions to pirate ships. These experiences are supported by a collection of curated writing projects.

Sixty children, aged between 7-13 years old, from 14 schools from across the UK, were chosen to take part in Kids Judge Bett 2024. Accompanied by parents and teachers, the students spent the day exploring a shortlist of the hundreds of EdTech exhibitors present, and trying out a diverse range of EdTech gadgets and software solutions.

Kids Judge Bett was created and organised by Katy Potts, Computing and Online Safety Lead for Schools at Islington Council, in partnership with the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA). This popular event was first launched in 2016 to help raise the profile of pupils’ voices, the importance of critical thinking around technology, and understanding of the incredible potential of EdTech.

Katy Potts, who oversees Kids Judge Bett, said:

“Huge congratulations to Time Capsule Education on being named a winner of Kids Judge Bett. To receive a seal of approval from the very children you seek to help is the ultimate recognition. Kids Judge Bett puts children at the heart of EdTech – because who better to judge learning resources than the children themselves?”

Emma Vandore, Head of Content at Bett, said:

“Congratulations to Time Capsule Education on being crowned a winner at Kids Judge Bett 2024, and thank you to all the companies and schools that took part. Showcasing the transformative impact technology can have on young learners is an integral part of Bett UK, and seeing first-hand the excitement and curiosity among the students as they toured the exhibition floor reaffirms our mission to empower schools with innovative products and resources that can make a real difference in the classroom.”

The other winners were:

Best Robotics for Inclusion Award to Poland’s Photon Entertainment, awarded by Milefield Primary School

Best Sustainable Coding Award to San Francisco’s Play Piper, awarded by Reedings Junior School

Best Maker Tech Award to Croatia’s Circuit Mess, awarded by King’s Cross Academy

Best Global Citizenship and Geography Resource Award to New Zealand’s Touchable Earth, awarded by Hallsville Primary School

Best Inclusive Music Tech Award to the UK’s Sound Beam, awarded by Oakdale Junior School

Best Health and Wellbeing Tech for Loneliness and Dementia to the UK’s ESG Gaming, awarded by Linslade Middle School

Best Environmental Classroom Tech Award to Croatia’s Smart Sense, awarded by Epping Forest Schools Partnership Trust

Best Gender Equality in Education Resource to the UK’s Tech She Can, awarded by Channing School

Best Affordable Design Technology Equipment Award to Turkey’s Ben Makers, awarded by Hoyland Common Primary School

Best Sustainability and STEM Award to the UK’s Team Repair, awarded by All Saints Benhilton School

Best Free App for Maths Award to Germany’s Anton Learning App, awarded by Galley Hill Primary School

Best Accessories for Microbit Award to China’s ElecFreaks, awarded by White Bridge Primary School

Best STEM and Engineering Product to the Netherlands’ Infento, awarded by Leo Academy Trust

Bett UK’s 2024 edition brought together 600 innovative EdTech companies and 400 speakers from around the globe. It delivered a host of new programmes, including TableTalks and Tech User Labs, which leveraged Bett’s groundbreaking technology platform to enable educators to collaborate with peers and experts. The event provided a greater focus on inclusive education, with more on neurodiversity and SEND, as well as professional development opportunities for teachers to improve their EdTech knowledge and purchasing expertise. Additionally, the programme offered a deeper dive into AI’s impact on education.

This year’s Bett show kicked off with world-renowned ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell DBE sharing her passion for promoting the arts in schools through her charity, the DDMIX Trust, and engaging attendees in the magic of dance. Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP, the UK’s Secretary of State for Education, then delivered an opening address. Afterwards, acclaimed documentary presenter Louis Theroux interviewed award-winning British rapper Loyle Carner about neurodiversity in schools. In a fireside chat, former member of England’s national football team Alex Scott MBE discussed building resilience and empowering youth through physical education, and Baroness Floella Benjamin spoke about her time as one of Britain’s favourite children’s TV presenters. Bett UK 2024 also saw the return of the show’s two other flagship prizes, the Bett Awards and the Design4SDGs Design Challenge.

