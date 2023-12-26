Essex care home makes dream come true for football fan

A resident and football enthusiast living at an Epping care home, fulfilled a dream of returning to a football stadium after a long time.

Margaret Harris, a resident at Weald Hall care home, was surprised with a trip to the London stadium to watch West Ham United, after expressing her dream to do so through the home’s Magic Moment scheme.

The 83-year-old has been a life-long football enthusiast and used to attend football matches with her husband.

After the game, Margaret was also introduced to actor and presenter Danny Dyer, who was happy to pose for photographs.

Margaret was accompanied to the match by home manager Danielle Barham, and deputy manager, Carrie Paget, who organised the visit.

Danielle said: “Making sure our residents are happy and able to do the things they love is fundamental to the care we offer.

“We were thrilled to be able to give Margaret a day she won’t forget. We can’t wait to honour more of our resident’s magic moments and create more special memories in 2024.”

Commenting on her special day, Margaret said: “I had the best time. I love watching football and used to watch it with my husband all the time.”

Margaret’s family was really pleased to see her magic moment come to life. Her daughter said: “Mum is an avid football fan and the care home has already taken her out to watch a game – thank you to everyone, especially the home manager, who has made this possible and made Mum feel so welcome!

“The care and attention Mum receives from the staff is amazing, Weald Hall doesn’t feel like just a care home but like Mum’s own home with an extended family.”

The Magic Moment scheme was started by the home’s lifestyle team and aims to enrich the lives of residents with meaningful activities or one-of-a-kind events and experiences.

Weald Hall Care Home, part of the Premium Care Group, offers residential and dementia care, as well as various day care packages. Within the recently refurbished home, residents have access to many facilities including a bakery, cinema room, sensory room, hair salon and large landscaped garden.

