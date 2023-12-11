Essex businessman steps into key role for national trade body

A Chelmsford-based businessman has been appointed to the role of Chair for the Anglia Region of national trade body, Builders Merchants Federation (BMF).

Ben Chandler, Finance Director at Chandler Material Supplies, will represent a significant part of the regional economy, acting as a voice for builders’ merchants and suppliers across Eastern England.

The key role was previously held by Hugh Guntrip of Huws Gray, who handed over to Ben after his five-year term came to an end.

Ben said: “I have always valued the meetings and forums that bring BMF members together and I’m looking forward to working with the BMF team and building on Hugh’s excellent example as Chair in supporting members in the Anglia Region.”

A CIMA qualified management accountant, Ben joined family-run independent builders’ merchant Chandler Material Supplies 10 years ago.

BMF CEO, John Newcomb said: “The position of Regional Chair is an integral part of BMF’s membership structure, providing a conduit for information exchange and engagement between the Federation and its members.

“I’d like to thank Hugh Guntrip for his excellent work over the last five years and I’m delighted to welcome Ben to the role.”

