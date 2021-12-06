Elf on the Shelf Christmas Hunt in Leighton Buzzard

As Christmas celebrations get started this year in Leighton Buzzard, residents at Clipstone Park will be visited by the mischievous Elf on the Shelf throughout December. The Elf will be hiding at various locations around the development and Sales and Marketing Suite on Leighton Road, and will be visible during daylight hours until Christmas Eve.

Keen Elf-hunting children and families can visit the development to see the Elf’s latest antics, and can take a picture to share on social media with the #BDWElfontheShelf hashtag, to connect with other Elves across Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ developments.

Whilst children are searching for the Elf at the development, they are also invited to post their letters to Santa in a dedicated post box. Children will receive a letter from Santa if they follow the below criteria:

Post no later than 12pm on Friday 10 th December

Put a stamp on the envelope

Include your full name and address in your letter

Write Santa’s address on the envelope: Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, comments: “We are excited for the return of our popular Elf on the Shelf activity as the festive season gets underway. Last year, dozens of families had fun spotting our unique Elves, who turned up in all sorts of places – from the show home gardens to on the roofs of some homes! We hope the children and families at Clipstone Park and in Leighton Buzzard will enjoy the fun this year, as well as making use of our postbox to receive a personalised response from Santa.”

Barratt David Wilson North Thames is building new homes at its Clipstone Park development in Leighton Buzzard, where a collection of three and four-bedroom homes are available. Prices start from £357,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

