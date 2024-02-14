Easter Sunday Feast Special at Down Hall Hotel

Spring is on the horizon and as Easter swiftly approaches, bringing with it the first four-day weekend of the year, it’s a great excuse to gather family together for a decadent feast. Venture to the serene countryside and celebrate in style at Essex’s luxury Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate, for a laid-back, eggtastic Sunday feast, an Easter-inspired afternoon tea with the sweetest of treats or an Easter egg hunt for little ones.

For a relaxing and casual family lunch, hop on over to The Potting Shed, for the hotel’s new decadent buffet-style Sunday Feast on 31st March and savour a taste of spring with bountiful buffet options and sharing platters. From limitless lobster mac and cheese; lavish seafood spreads; patés, cheese, charcuterie and chutneys; alongside a mouth-watering carvery accompanied with all the trimmings, this is the ideal way to celebrate Easter Sunday.

For those unable to make the most of Down Hall’s Easter Sunday dining offering, it is available on the last Sunday of the month for the foreseeable. With a roaming cart and mixologists on hand to keep the cocktails coming and the flutes of fizz flowing, the hotel is the ultimate destination for an indulgent Sunday, Easter or regular! Priced at £52.50pp for adults, children under 12 is £26.25pp, and those under 2 can dine for free, with drinks charged additionally.

Easter Afternoon Tea

For those after something sweeter to celebrate the Easter season, the Down Hall Easter Afternoon Tea is an eggcellent choice, available from 29th March – 14th April. A springtime inspired spread with Easter laced goods on the menu, enjoy an assortment of sweet and savoury delicacies paired with a tempting range of teas and coffees, for £42.50pp for adults and £21.25pp for children under 12. Adults can also add a little sparkle to Easter celebrations, with a fabulous flute of Champagne for an additional £14.

Easter Egg Hunt

Keep the Easter magic front of mind for the kids on Easter Sunday and embark on an Easter egg hunt adventure around Down Hall’s stunning grounds in search for chocolate eggs and maybe even a bunny sighting.

To book the Easter Sunday dining experiences, visit: https://www.downhall.co.uk/

Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate

Matching Road, Hatfield Heath

Essex CM22 7AS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

