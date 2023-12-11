Dog & Pheasant, Colchester, reopens following six-figure investment and rebrand

Popular Colchester pub, The Dog & Pheasant on Nayland Road, has reopened to the public following an exciting six-figure renovation designed to revitalise the existing site and give it a brand-new look and feel.

The Dog & Pheasant closed its doors in October and is now reopening as a Greene King pub, following completion of major works both inside and out, reaffirming the popular pub as a central community space.

The inside of the pub has received a complete makeover to create a modern, welcoming atmosphere for the community to come together.

Locals will be pleased to know this highly anticipated refurbishment does not disappoint, as both the interior and exterior now have completely new look, including a brand-new sports bar area with multiple TV screens showing all SKY and TNT Sport matches for fans to enjoy.

As well as the sports bar, there are now multiple TV screens in the dining area too, so the pub is well-equipped for match day viewing. Sports lovers can also download the Greene King sports app, where they can enjoy a free drink on sign up and 10% off all drinks an hour before, during and after any sports game.

The covers have now increased by 40 covers with even more space to relax and unwind. The outdoor area also now features a new 75-inch flatscreen TV screen and a modern pergola, including comfortable seating, mood lighting and heating, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat, even as we head into the colder autumn winter months.

Formerly a Hungry Horse site, The Dog & Pheasant has reopened as a Greene King site with a delicious new menu, featuring some small plate selections including Salt & Pepper Squid, Pulled Pork Tacos, or spoil yourself with a new Triple Chocolate Brownie. There is also a full variety of festive dishes to enjoy throughout December.

The drinks menu has also had a revamp, offering fan favourites like Madri and Estrella, plus Greene King exclusives, Neck Oil, and Level Head.

Situated in the perfect location between Colchester United Football Club and Highwoods Country Park, the pub aims to be a local community hot spot for all, whether it be for celebrations, sports, music or just a casual drink or bite to eat. It is even dog-friendly both inside and out, meaning that those who want to bring their furry friends can do so.

The pub also ran a competition on its social media channels to find ‘Colchester local hero’, who had the chance to win an exclusive invite to the pubs VIP night.

Stevie Kerner, General Manager of The Dog & Pheasant said: “Our team at the Dog & Pheasant, are so thrilled to reopen our doors once again.

“The Dog & Pheasant will remain the central pillar of the local community that we have always been and look forward to welcoming both new and old customers to try out our new offering.

“The revamp has brought a whole new lease of life to the pub, and we’re confident that customers will love our improved facilities, menu and more for an even better drinking and dining experience than ever before!”

Alongside seasonal events for Christmas and the new year, the Dog & Pheasant hosts a regular programme of events, including weekly bingo every Sunday and Monday quiz nights, plus monthly live music events and a new student offering.

The pub also sponsors local football club Colchester United, and are especially busy with home-turf supporters during their popular matches.

The investment has provided a number of job opportunities to the area, with the team tripling in size. Recruitment is still ongoing for a Team Leader position which locals can apply for through Indeed.com.

Exciting dates to make note of include Sunday 17th December where they are hosting a Breakfast with Santa event for all the family and also a Bottomless Brunch on Saturday 16th & 23rd December for a fail-safe festive outing to enjoy with friends!

It is located at 24 Nayland Road, Mile End, Colchester, Essex, CO4 5EG. For more information visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/pubs/essex/dog-and-pheasant

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

