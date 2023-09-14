COSORI launches its efficient and affordable 5.7L Pressure Cooker in the UK

Vesync Co’s premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI, the number one air fryer brand in the USA* that promotes nutritious, healthy living,has announced the UK launch of its newest addition to the multi-cooker family, the COSORI 5.7L Pressure Cooker. Combining a range of cooking methods and food-specific presets, the pressure cooker does the work of multiple appliances in one and can reduce cooking times by up to 70% for an easy and quick dinner time. The COSORI 5.7L Pressure Cooker is now available on Amazon UK for £99.99.

The COSORI 5.7L Pressure Cooker is efficient, versatile and convenient, allowing for any household to make delicious and healthy meals at home. Enabling cooking times to be up to 70% faster compared to traditional ovens, it can produce quick meals that still retain the slow cooked and high-quality taste. Combining 9 machines into 1, it is a multifunctional device that helps to make the perfect meal whilst saving on worktop space. With 13 customisable preset programs, it can be used for most meals. These functions are: Pressure Cook, Rice, Steam, Cake, Oatmeal/Porridge, Stew/Broth, Bean/Grain, Meat/Poultry, Slow Cook, Saute, Yoghurt, Sous Vide and Keep Warm. The innovative kitchen appliance can also be used with a delay start up to 24 hours for the ultimate easy cooking experience.

Featuring a useful real-time progress bar and a One-Touch Control Panel, monitoring cooking at a glance is simple. The ergonomic design features lid alignment markers that show illuminated orange dots so users can ensure it is always secure and the silicone grips inside the pressure cooker keep it all safely in one place. For extra convenience, the lid is removable and can be completely taken off or stored upright on the back of the pot. The Pressure Cooker also comes with an included recipe cookbook and in-app recipes on the free VeSync app for meal inspiration.

Thanks to the included fingerprint-resistant, dishwasher-safe accessories, the stainless steel COSORI 5.7L Pressure Cooker is easy to clean, and the cord holder in the base keeps storage organized for a clear kitchen worktop. With included safety features, including a double-layer anti-scalding lid to prevent burns, overheat protection and automatic steam release at a 30-degree backwards angle, it is a safe and user-friendly appliance that takes the stress out of meal preparation.

The Pressure Cooker comes with a steam rack, ceramic-coated aluminium inner pot, soup ladle, standing rice paddle and measuring cup with handle included.

“At COSORI we’re passionate about empowering busy families to eat healthy, nutritious meals with minimal effort, which is why we’re excited to launch the 5.7L Pressure Cooker,” said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltc. “By adding newest addition to our innovative selection of product offerings at COSORI with the 5.7L Pressure Cooker, we wanted to provide an easy and versatile appliance for our customers to cook worry-free delicious and healthy meals in record time, perfect for busy lifestyles.”

The COSORI 5.7L Pressure Cooker is now available on Amazon UK for £99.99.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

