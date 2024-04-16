CLEAN BANDIT’S GRACE CHATTO COVERS VOIR MAGAZINE

Grace Chatto of GRAMMY-winning British pop trio Clean Bandit has been unveiled as the cover of Voir Magazine’s Summer ’24 issue. After kicking off 2024 by receiving their fourth Spotify Billions plaque, Grace speaks to Voir Magazine about Clean Bandit’s new music and upcoming collaboration, the band’s hands on approach to creating music videos, plus her experience being a woman in the music industry.

On Clean Bandit’s upcoming new single:

“Well, I can’t really reveal the singer that we’re about to release with, but I can say it’s someone we worked with before, which is amazing, because that last time was one of the best experiences of my whole career, so I’m really excited about this.”

“We love the song more than any other song we’ve released in many years. Our energy is fully renewed every time we hear it.”

On Clean Bandit’s approach to creating music, including co-directing their music videos:

“I think the best experiences have been when we’ve written songs together with singers, like Julia Michaels, who featured in ‘I Miss You’. That was such an organic process and such a pure experience.”

“Often with other songs, we write and finish them, and then think about which voice would be perfect. That’s really fun as well because we send them out and see who likes them.”

“I think a lot of people think we just direct them [the videos] and don’t have that much to do with it, but we have really hands on every element, and we edit them ourselves as well.”

On being a woman in the music industry and experiencing sexism:

“Being the only girl in the band, you notice different treatment of us individually, which, at first, I was completely unaware of, but over the years noticed certain differences.”

