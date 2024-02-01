Celebrate Love Languages this Valentine’s Day at Bill’s in partnership with Passoã Passion Fruit Liqueur

Passoã, the original passion fruit liqueur, has partnered with Bill’s restaurants to put the va-va-voom in your Valentine’s Day dining. Whether you’re celebrating the big day by diving in head first on a first date, out getting loved-up with your long-term sweetheart or gathering the girls together for Galentine’s, this Bill’s and Passoã collaboration offers a divine date experience to get you in the groove.

Lovers of love are invited to enjoy a taste of temptation with Bill’s Valentine’s menu and Passoã cocktail pairing. Each dish has been designed to speak your ‘love’ language, so whether you’re wide-eyed for words of affirmation, passionate for physical touch, aching for acts of service, quelling for quality time or gearing up for gift-giving – Passoã x Bill’s have all your bases covered.

Valentine’s Day just isn’t complete without a toast to love! Cocktails include the Passion Fruit Martini (£9.95): Passoã passion fruit liqueur, vodka, passion fruit puree and pineapple juice, and the Passoã Margarita (£8.95): Passoã passion fruit liqueur and tequila shaken over ice and a tangy blend of citrus juice. Both cocktails are included in the set menu price of £29.95, and also available as 2 or £12 for those wanting to continue enjoying the unmistakable taste of Passoã’s intensely stimulating flavour. Made with real passion fruit and no artificial flavours, Passoã adds passion to any cocktail: adding an exotic passionfruit twist to your favourite cocktails.

The Passoã Valentine’s activation will be available across all Bill’s locations (England and Wales from Friday 9th February to Saturday 17th February 2024. The seductive set menu includes a starter, main and Passoã cocktail pairing for just £29.95. Here, you can choose Spiced Aubergine Fritters to ignite the start of something new, and Peppercorn Steak Frites, Pan Fried Salmon & Saffron with lemon cream sauce, roasted chestnut and butternut bake or Truffle & Parmesan Mac & Cheese for that main character moment.

Can you put a price on love? As guests can also add a dessert for an additional £5, the sweet treats will win hearts over with the likes of the Valentine’s Sharing Dessert* with white chocolate and passion fruit mousse, triple chocolate brownie truffles, cinnamon doughnuts, strawberries, and topped with chocolate sauce; sharing is caring after all… For the more selfish of lovers, treat yourself with a Banoffee Pie Sundae or Valentine’s Brownie for one (there’s no judgement here).

Booking in advance is advised to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones at Bill’s restaurants nationwide. To book, visit www.bills-website.co.uk/events/valentines-day/

