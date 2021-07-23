CBeebies fans rejoice! Andy Day to open brand new Outdoor Adventure attraction

He’s got the biggest audience of little fans across the UK – and now children’s television icon Andy Day is coming to The Ironbridge Gorge Museums to launch its latest family-friendly attraction.

The CBeebies star will attend the official opening of the brand new Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure at Blists Hill Victorian Town.

Best known for shows such as Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures, Andy and The Oddsocks and more, the 40-year-old presenter and actor is no stranger to amazing adventures – making him the perfect candidate to open the incredible new feature for children in the heart of Shropshire on August 6.

The design of this interactive and innovative family feature is hugely inspired by the Madeley-based site’s mining history and will boast a wide array of features including two ziplines, a basket swing, treetop walkways, mock saw see-saw, faux mine carts, a refreshment hut, toilets, undercover seating and much more.

The Outdoor Adventure was designed by Creating Adventurous Places Ltd (CAP.Co), which has recently completed work on a similar playground on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. CAP.Co specialises in the design and build of truly immersive, imaginative, narrative-led bespoke adventure play.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s Marketing Director, Roz Chandler, said: “We’re delighted that Andy Day is able to join us to celebrate the opening of our amazing new Outdoor Adventure attraction.

“We’re incredibly excited about this wonderful new feature which we know will bring families back time and time again.

“And because admission is included in our great value Annual Pass they can experience everything that our Victorian Town has to offer”

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust – a registered heritage conservation and education charity which cares for 35 listed buildings and structures in the Gorge – has called the attraction the ‘Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure’, after the Madeley Wood Company that historically ran mine operations on the site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

