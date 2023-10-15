Brits have a 1 in 9 chance of securing Glastonbury tickets for 2024

Despite having a reputation for tickets being impossible to get, new data has revealed that Glastonbury festival isn’t the UK’s most exclusive festival. However, it still isn’t easy, with Brits only having a 1 in 9 chance of securing a ticket for 2024.

Glastonbury 2024 is set to be bigger and better than ever, with two out of the three headliners confirmed to be female artists. However, the full line-up is yet to be revealed.

With standard Glastonbury tickets set to go on sale on Sunday 5th of November, and tickets including coach travel on sale slightly earlier (Thursday 2nd November), Brits will need to be prepared to get their hands on the highly desirable tickets.

Whilst digital tickets are becoming increasingly common, Ticketmaster has reported that those over the age of 34, and those who book their tickets late, are less likely to prefer digital tickets.

Over 34’s account for around 50% of festival goers, with those who are most likely to book tickets late (16-19 year olds) accounting for 9% of attendees. This suggests that printed tickets still remain a firm favourite amongst some festival goers.

With the Glastonbury tickets release date just around the corner, TonerGiant has looked at some of the most popular festivals in the UK to determine which are the most difficult, and easiest to secure tickets for.

Which UK festivals are the most difficult to secure tickets for?

All Points East was found to be the most difficult festival to secure tickets for, with Brits having a 1 in 13 chance of getting their hands on a ticket.

Glastonbury ranked in fourth position, where Brits have a 1 in 9 chance of being amongst 210,000 lucky revellers.

