British Film Designers Guild and Screen Skills launch mentoring programme

The British Film Designers Guild (BFDG) has today announced the launch of our Mentoring Programme in partnership with the ScreenSkills Mentoring Network which is supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funds as part of its Future Film Skills strategy.

The programme is being launched in response to increasingly raised concerns regarding a shortfall in talent and the relentless need to fill Art Department vacancies, resulting in many working beyond their skillset.

In a recent open letter to the Art Department, the BFDG Committee stated, “The UK is so busy, we need to mentor each other. We need Senior Guild members to offer their knowledge, experience to guide the UK Art Department, so when we are judged, the standards and skills so prized and admired in the past, are still evident and continue to flourish today and into the future.”

Jane Saunders, ScreenSkills Mentoring Network Manager said: “We are pleased to be working with the British Film Designers Guild on supporting art department talent – and particularly those currently under-represented in the industry – to benefit from mentoring. We know this can be a fantastic way to help people develop their confidence, networks and skills.”

The BFDG Mentoring Programme is designed for all members of the Guild to participate in whether they are a junior member looking for advice and guidance or a more senior member with years of industry experience to pass on. The scheme continues the BFDG’s commitment to maintaining excellence within, and raising the profile of the Art Department.

The BFDG strive to maintain standards and create a more diverse and inclusive workforce within the British Art Department, and truly believe that mentoring is one way to do that. We also hope this programme will lead to opportunities for underrepresented groups to develop within the industry, and help to nurture developing talent as it progresses through the ranks. This links to three of our core values:

Promoting best practices, maintaining standards and encouraging departmental excellence

Mentoring, supporting and celebrating the individuals that work in the Art Department

Welcoming and nurturing the next generation of Art Department professionals

Applications for the scheme close on 26 September.

