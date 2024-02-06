Braintree District Council launches consultation on homelessness

Braintree District Council has launched a public consultation on it’s draft Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy which was approved at a Cabinet meeting on 22 January.

The Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2024-2029 seeks to bring together partners from the statutory, voluntary and community sectors to outline how they intend to work collaboratively to prevent households becoming homeless and reduce rough sleeping in the Braintree district.

The public consultation launched on 5 February and will remain open for 8 weeks until 1 April, with residents and partners invited to respond with their thoughts on the proposed strategy via the consultation on the Braintree District Council website.

The aim of the Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy is to prevent homelessness at an early stage and, where that is not possible, to support homeless households and those in housing’s need to secure suitable affordable housing.

The Homelessness and Rough Sleeping strategy sets out four key priorities to achieve this:

Work with partners to prevent homelessness by intervening at the earliest opportunity.

Facilitate the delivery of suitable temporary accommodation for eligible households.

Improve access to appropriate accommodation.

Continue to work with partners to prevent and break the cycle of rough sleeping.

Councillor Lynette Bowers-Flint, Cabinet member for Housing, Health and Wellbeing, said: “The homelessness and rough sleeping strategy seeks to bring together partners from the statutory, voluntary and community sectors to outline how we intend to work collaboratively to prevent households becoming homeless and reduce rough sleeping.

“The vision of this strategy is to work with our partnerships to offer preventative support so that it is available to everyone who is immediate risk of homelessness. Ultimately, we want to make it easier for people to find and keep a home.”

The council will also be working with partners to directly reach those who are or who have experienced homelessness and rough sleeping for their views too.

