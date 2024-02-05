Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Releases Taylor Swift-Inspired Cocktails Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Final

Blake Lively has created five cocktails with her Betty Buzz soft drinks inspired by her BFF Taylor Swift’s music to enjoy during the Super Bowl.

All eyes will be on Taylor Swift to see if she can make it from her concert in Tokyo for the game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kielce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

On 11th November, Taylor Swift changed her famous lyric of Karma from “Karma is a guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me”. Tune in on Sunday with Blake Lively’s Taylor-themed special Betty Buzz cocktails and see if Kelce can bring the Super Bowl home.

Founded by Hollywood Actress, Blake Lively, the Betty Buzz range are made with fresh ingredients, free from artificial preservatives, sweeteners, colours and flavours. Packaged in retro bottles and stylish cans, they make an eye-catching and all-natural addition to a home bar.

Blake and her team of experts devoted three years to developing the recipes for each serve to ensure a perfect balance of flavours. As a non-drinker, she recognised how non-alcoholic drinks are the unsung heroes of the drinks world and deserve as much attention and love as alcohol. Key to Blake was to create a brand that would offer consumers a premium drinking experience but without the need for complicated mixology techniques. The Betty Buzz range are all gluten-free, caffeine-free, vegan, Kosher and low in calories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

