Bedford mains reinforcement and replacement work to start in new year

Engineers from Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, will begin essential gas mains reinforcement and replacement work in Kempston Road, Bedford,

on Tuesday 2 January 2024.

The six-week project involves essential upgrades to around 90 metres of underground pipework on the gas network so that the safe and reliable supply of gas to the area can continue.

Following consultation with Bedford Borough Council, Cadent has agreed to carry out this essential work between Tuesday 2 January and Monday 12 February 2024, so that the reinforcement and replacement work can be carried out safely.

As a result of the work, there will be the need for lane closures in Kempston Road (opposite Bedford Hospital), Britannia Road, and Cauldwell Street (until the traffic lights at the junction of Prebend Street).

The work also means that the bus stop in Kempston Road (opposite Bedford Hospital) will need to be suspended.

Cadent Lead Delivery Engineer, Pete Day, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and these essential works will mean that we continue to deliver on that promise.

“We know it’s far from ideal to have any sort of lane closure in place, but we have worked hard with Bedford Borough Council to create a plan that keeps traffic flowing and maintains access for local businesses, the hospital, and residents.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience at this time and we apologise for any inconvenience experienced as we complete this important work.”

The gas supply will stay ON throughout the works.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

