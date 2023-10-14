Aon launches enhanced fertility and menopause support for Chelmsford colleagues

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has launched an enhanced employee benefit to support UK colleagues, including those in its Chelmsford office, affected by menopause and fertility-related issues.

Aon, which specialises in supporting its clients in making better decisions across all areas of workforce resilience, including employee benefits, has teamed up with third-party health specialists Bupa, provider of its existing health plan, and Peppy workplace fertility support, to provide confidential advice and personalised assistance. Both the Bupa Menopause Plan and Peppy’s Fertility service are available to Aon’s UK colleagues.

Chris Goss, head of office, Aon Chelmsford said:

“It is important that Aon demonstrates its commitment to delivering an inclusive and compassionate work environment for all its colleagues and these enhanced employee benefits now include specialised support for anyone affected by menopause and fertility-related issues.

“We understand how ongoing health issues or major life events can impact the wellbeing of our colleagues and our aim with this enhanced package is to provide access to useful and practical help, whilst showing that we acknowledge and respect the personal and health challenges that they may face.”

The Bupa Menopause Plan offers confidential, personalised support for female, trans or non-binary colleagues experiencing menopause. The plan includes a 45-minute consultation with a GP who has had additional training in menopause; advice on managing symptoms and a 30-minute follow-up consultation within 12 months of the initial consultation; and 12 months’ access to Bupa’s nurse-led 24/7 Anytime HealthLine for ongoing advice and support on managing symptoms.

Peppy’s Fertility service is aimed at colleagues thinking about or trying to get pregnant; considering or going through fertility treatment; dealing with miscarriage and loss; or exploring other options such as adoption or surrogacy. Peppy Fertility connects colleagues to trusted information and fertility experts for personalised and confidential support. This includes one-to-one personalised chat with expert practitioners, private video consultations, unlimited access to virtual events, clinical testing, emotional wellbeing support and a tailored four- to eight-week course featuring video tutorials and advice. These resources can help open up conversations with doctors, managers and colleagues around issues often found difficult to discuss in the workplace.

