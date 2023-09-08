AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP COMING TO COLCHESTER IN 2024

Mercury Theatre Colchester has announced that the 70th anniversary tour of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap will head to Colchester from 16-20 July 2024.

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production is the genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed! Since opening in London’s West End in 1952, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself?

Agatha Christie is the world’s best-selling novelist of all time, with an estimated 2 billion books sold. Besides having written the world’s longest-running play, she is also the only female playwright to have ever had three plays running simultaneously in London’s West End. Her books and plays have been adapted into countless TV series and award-winning films including Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice, which returns later this year in a remake starring Kenneth Branagh.

Priority members can purchase tickets from 12 September with general tickets on sale from 15 September. To access priory tickets, ticket buyers can become a priority member and gain access to priority booking at www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/support-us”

