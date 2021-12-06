200-1 outsider Dame Arlene Phillips first to depart I’m A Celeb

Ant and Dec sent showbiz Queen Dame Arlene Phillips packing, after public votes left the rank outsider heading for home, after just 13 days in Gwrych Castle.

Tonight proved to be the last tango in Abergele for the 78-year-old, who was by far the longest shot to win the show outright at 200-1, while also being long-time short-priced favourite to be the first eliminated.

William Hill spokesperson Ruper Adams said: “There was a sense of inevitability about Arlene going, and it was probably the right time for her to depart. She seemed to throw everything into her unlikely friendship with Naughty and, while everything pointed to an early exit, you have got to respect Arlene’s determination to put herself through the I’m A Celeb experience, aged 78.”

The renowned choreographer, who was first to leave the castle, said the experience was “something in her life she never imagined doing and something extraordinary,” while dedicating her time there to her Granddaughter.

In answer to the classic question, ‘who do you want to win?’ she named 9-1 shot DJ Naughty Boy.

Meanwhile, music producer Naughty Boy and Olympic diver Matty Lee, 33-1, caught the gambling bug, as they took on the latest trail in Gross Vegas, winning six out of 11 stars to earn a last supper of hare.

Earlier, Corrie’s Simon Gregson, now 13-2, suggested former Newcastle and Tottenham legend David Ginola, 5-4 favourite to be crowned King of the castle, might have what it takes to succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. The Steve McDonald actor proceeded to dance topless to the beat of a pan alongside the 58-year-old, with 7-2 joint second favourite Frankie Bridge snapping a polaroid.

Ex-Emmerdale man Danny Miller is also 7-2, and BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy is 25-1, before former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin at 66-1 and Kadeena Cox 100-1.

Everyone got emotional over the farewell speeches, none more so than EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, who has now drifted to 33-1 in the betting, before Arlene, the show’s oldest ever campmate at 78, headed for the exit.

To Win The Show Outright

David Ginola – 5-4

Frankie Bridge – 7-2

Danny Miller – 7-2

Simon Gregson – 13-2

Naughty Boy – 9-1

Snoochie Shy – 25-1

Matty Lee – 33-1

Adam Woodyatt – 33-1

Louise Minchin – 66-1

Kadeena Cox – 100-1

