‘You Got This!’ and when you haven’t, Mid and North East Essex Mind have got you

Olympians and Panto Dames are supporting Mid and North East Essex Mind’s ‘move more’ campaign for mental wellbeing.

‘You Got This!’ is a new movement for wellbeing inspired campaign that turns the traditional New Year eat less, exercise more push upside down. The mental wellbeing charity is shining a light on how movement is great for your mind, rather than your waistline. Scientists have long heralded the link between movement and a release of endorphins, otherwise known as ‘feel good chemicals.’ The charity is keen for the people of mid and north-east Essex to get moving to improve their mental health.

Ginny Idehen, CEO, Mid and North East Essex Mind, explains: “This time of year we’re all bombarded by messages about gym and diet plans. We want people to embrace 2025 by being kinder to themselves and instead of making New Year’s resolutions that may not last more than a couple of weeks, to set realistic goals. For some this may mean getting out of bed every morning for others it could mean taking the stairs instead of the lift, or training for a marathon.”

She continued: “We all feel better when we’ve been for a walk or a jog, but for some stepping into a gym or getting outside of the house is hard. We’re looking to support and inspire everyone to move more, because when we feel empowered, the results can be life changing.”

Mid and North East Essex Mind has gained a lot of support for their New Year campaign, including backing from the Mercury Theatre’s much loved panto dame, Antony Stuart-Hicks. He says: “My mental health, wellbeing and overall health is really important to me. I recently added regular exercise to my routine to boost my mood, self-esteem and focus. Whether I’m at the gym or walking I’ve noticed that my stress and anxiety, tension and feelings of low mood are greatly reduced, and my sense of achievement is high.”

His thoughts are echoed by Colchester-based Olympic gold medallist, Lewis Richardson. He too has opened-up about how sport plays a vital role with his mental wellbeing. He remarked: “It’s great to see Mid and North East Essex Mind launching ‘You Got This’. I am a big believer that exercise, in my case boxing, has positively impacted my mental health, and in return my mind has positively impacted my sporting achievements. What better way to start the New Year!”

Mid and North East Essex Mind has developed a resource hub on its website for anyone wishing to participate in the ‘You got this!’ challenge. They also offer a wide range of advice on how to persevere or gain support when you really don’t think you can access a gym or find it difficult to move.

Ginny Idehen adds: “For people with mental health issues taking one step through the door of a gym is a major challenge. We’re changing the conversation and taking the pressure off people. We all need to move more, but we all need to do this in a way that’s good for ourselves.”

To help people move more, Mid and North East Essex Mind will launch inclusive walking groups in the New Year, offering a friendly and supportive environment for everyone, regardless of fitness level.

There are many ways in which people can incorporate movement into their daily routine. It could be dancing on the spot in the kitchen, a regular lunchtime walk or doing some gardening. All these activities are great for improving mental wellbeing.

Movement matters as it helps people sleep, alleviates stress and anxiety, plus boosts mood and confidence.

To find out more about ‘You got this!’ go to: www.mnessexmind.org/get-involved/you-got-this/

