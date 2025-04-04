New NEEB-Funded Programme Aims to Help Essex Businesses Accelerate Success

A new initiative designed to help Essex entrepreneurs develop and articulate their value proposition and accelerate commercial success is launching this month.

Pitch to Convince, delivered by enterprise specialists The Weave and fully funded by the North Essex Economic Board (NEEB), is a professionally structured eight-week programme aimed at working closely with founders to unpack their commercial offering and turn it into compelling, investor-ready narratives.

Spanning eight weeks of intensive online workshops followed by a high-profile in-person pitching event, ‘Pitch to Convince’ will provide entrepreneurs and founders with expert-led coaching, workshops and practical tools to articulate their value propositions clearly, powerfully, and persuasively. The programme is specifically designed to help businesses sharpen their commercial narratives, refine business models, and prepare compelling pitches tailored for investor engagement.

Developed as a next-generation version of The Weave’s previous Essex Business Accelerator, which ran successfully for three years, the programme focuses on refining business language, strengthening storytelling, and helping founders build investor-facing assets such as pitch decks and brand messaging strategies.

Participants will attend weekly online sessions combining live feedback, peer support, and mentoring, culminating in a capstone in-person pitch event.

The first of three planned cohorts begins on 24 April 2025, with additional rounds scheduled for the autumn and early 2026. Each cohort will be limited to 15 participants to ensure quality engagement, with an expected ten entrepreneurs completing the full investor-pitch journey.

“Pitch to Convince is about helping founders see their business clearly, then communicate it powerfully,” said James Cracknell, Co-Founder of The Weave. “We have an incredible team of experts who will be using years of experience and proven methodology to enable our cohort to turn their strategic vision into language that will attract customers, build communities, and secure investment.

“Every business has a story, but too few communicate it effectively. Get your value proposition right, communicate it powerfully and success will follow.”

The programme’s structure combines practical learning with real-world application, covering narrative building, branding, community development, financial storytelling, and the use of technology to enhance business reach.

Applications for the first programme are now open. For more information or to book your place visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pitch-to-convince-build-a-powerful-narrative-and-create-a-pitch-deck-tickets-1307800920759

