A year on from the Carer’s Leave Act, raising awareness of new employment rights for carers must continue

After a significant shift in legal rights for working carers last year, charity Carers UK wants to see more employers raising awareness of the Carer’s Leave Act in the workplace.

2.3 million workers with unpaid caring responsibilities gained the right to take up to five days unpaid leave when the new act came into force a year ago on 6 April 2024.

A recent survey from Employers for Carers (EfC) found that this had impacted workplaces positively – 51% of employers responding to the survey said they now have a dedicated Carer’s Leave policy in place.

However, 76% had not specifically raised awareness or provided training to managers about the act indicating that further promotion is needed to increase understanding of the act and of caring in the workplace more widely.

On average, 600 people per day quit work because of a lack of support to juggle work and care. The Carer’s Leave Act gives carers a legal entitlement to support in the workplace, offering unpaid time off in full or half days, or in a whole block of five days.

In the run-up to Carers Week, taking place from 9 June to 15 June 2025, Carers UK is encouraging businesses to use this week to raise awareness of caring – increasing employees’ knowledge of their rights under the act.

The charity would also like more employers to consider the benefits of paid Carer’s Leave. Almost half (40%) of carers who have given up work or retired early to care say paid Carer’s Leave would have helped them to stay in employment for longer.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive at Carers UK, said:

“The Carer’s Leave Act was a vital step forward for millions of carers who now have a legal entitlement to recognition and support in the workplace. This is a relatively new piece of legislation and we’ve been encouraged by the positive reception it’s had so far, motivating employers to identify working carers and explore further support for them.

“Providing support is beneficial for both carers and employers, resulting in better staff engagement, improved recruitment and retention. We want to see many more businesses raising awareness of the Carer’s Leave Act, using this as a stepping stone to develop carer-friendly workplaces in the coming year ahead.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

