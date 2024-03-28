World’s First Kebab Baby Food launches in the UK

Kebhouze has today launched the world’s first kebab baby food, containing puréed chicken kebab meat.

The new ‘Kebaby Food’ (RRP: £1.25 for 125g) takes inspiration from Kebhouze’s bestselling Kebby Special wrap, blending tender chicken kebab, sweet caramelised onions, crisp lettuce, and a creamy lemon & black pepper mayonnaise into an ultra-convenient and nutritious jar. And just like the popular wrap, Kebhouze’s first foray into baby food is also 100% halal.

Not just an extremely tasty treat, the ‘Kebaby Food’ purée is a nutritional powerhouse packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and protein to provide sustained energy for growing babies. Each jar contains a healthy helping of vitamins B6 and C, calcium, and high in protein to keep little tummies fuller for longer between meals.

The UK’s largest kebab house continues to innovate with its first-ever jarred baby food that allows even the youngest diners to enjoy the bold flavours of Kebhouze’s menu, in a nutritious and delicious way.

By expanding into the baby food sector, Kebhouze has ensured its diverse menu offers something for every member of the family to enjoy, from newborns to grandparents. The kebab innovators aim to raise the next generation of kebab fans by introducing iconic kebab flavours from an early age.

Giulio Paternò, Chief Marketing Officer at Kebhouze, said: “After seeing the success of our kids menu named Kebby Meal as well as the diverse baby foods available in the UK, we were left wondering why no one had yet developed an extremely tasty kebab food for little ones.

“We believe a love and appreciation for quality kebabs is something that should be nurtured and passed down through generations. This inspired us to create “Kebaby Food’ – nutrient-packed baby food that allows parents to share their passion for bold kebab flavours with their youngest diners.”

‘Kebaby Food’ purée is available exclusively at Kebhouze’s flagship Oxford Street location.

