WINGSTOP UK CONTINUES RAPID UK EXPANSION WITH SECOND SITE OPENING

Wingstop UK, the ultimate experience for iconic wing flavours to enjoy with family and friends, opens on Saturday in Watford. This is Wingstop’s second site opening this week as it continues to grow its presence across the UK. It will be open for visitors on Saturday for both dine-in and takeaway.

Watford, known for its lively community and diverse culinary scene, provides the perfect backdrop for Wingstop UK to launch its signature wings and bold flavours. To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers in store will receive free wings, as well as the chance to try its new Voodoo loaded fries, a sought-after dish which launched on Monday.

Today’s opening builds on Wingstop’s continued expansion since its launch in 2018, with a total of 43 sites across the UK and over 1,600 staff, The new Watford site will host 70 covers and create 60 new jobs.

Diners can look forward to savouring the same mouth-watering wings, tenders, burgers, and sides, all prepared to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in a choice of ten distinctive flavours.

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee, Wingstop UK, said: “Hot off the heels of our successful opening in Leeds on Monday, we are excited to launch in Watford this bank holiday weekend, offering hungry diners the best-tasting wings in the business. We can’t wait to open more sites across the UK this year – the two openings this week are just the start.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

