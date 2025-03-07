West Ham United celebrates International Women’s Day

West Ham United is proud celebrate the women who shape the Club – on and off the pitch – all year round. To mark this International Women’s Day, the Club are shining the spotlight on the power of representation and the vital role it plays in fostering a sense of belonging within the West Ham community.

At the heart of the Club’s celebrations is the latest edition of ‘Rooted In’, a striking video and photo series dedicated to showcasing the diverse stories of West Ham United supporters. Following its impactful debut during Black History Month in 2024, Rooted In returns with an International Women’s Day focus, capturing the passion, pride, and individuality of women whose love for the Club runs deep.

Shot at Peanut Factory Studios in Hackney Wick, the campaign brings together a collective of fans – spanning generations, backgrounds, and supporter groups, including Any Old Irons, Inclusive Irons, and the Disabled Supporters Association. Through bold portrait photography and intimate video pieces, each fan shares their unique West Ham journey – from their first connection with the Club to the importance of female representation in football.

The fully inclusive team was driven by creative force, Georgina Hunt, a proud West Ham fan herself, who had this to say of the collaboration:

“We wanted to capture these women exactly as they are – bold, passionate, and proud. As a lifelong supporter, being part of this project was incredibly special. The ‘Rooted In’ concept is about more than just photos; it’s about telling stories that resonate, stories that show how these fans are not just represented by the Club, but how they represent West Ham every day.”

This female-led edition of ‘Rooted In’ will roll out across West Ham United’s digital channels from Saturday 8 March. The campaign will also feature in the Premier League matchday programme for the Newcastle United fixture on 10 March, and the Women’s Super League programme for the Tottenham Hotspur clash on 23 March.

This International Women’s Day also sees the launch the Club’s official Women’s team TikTok channel on 7 March, adding a new platform to spotlight the players, fans, and stories shaping the Club’s future.

