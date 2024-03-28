Venture Banners marks 15th anniversary with significant equipment investment and team expansion

Venture Banners, a leading UK supplier of large format print to the printing trade, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a £400,000 investment that includes an expansion in production space and new fabric printing and cutting equipment. In addition to this investment, the company has also welcomed seven new members of staff to its team.

The company’s investment in new technology is aimed at expanding production capacity and optimising the turnaround times it is able to offer its customers. A 3.4-metre EFI™ VUTEk® FabriVU® 340i+ dye-sublimation soft signage printer becomes Venture Banners’ third FabriVU®, expanding the company’s already impressive textile printing capabilities. In March it will be joined by a 3.2-metre wide Zund cutter with fabric cutting capabilities, the company’s fourth device from Zund.

Increased capacity also necessitated an increase in packing space, which Venture Banners addressed by taking on an additional 3,000 square foot unit dedicated to housing its substantial material and equipment stock. This freed up both production and packing space in the company’s existing 21,000 square foot factory in Braintree, enabling customers’ orders to be completed and dispatched even more efficiently. Venture Banners has also hired seven new team members across the production floor, studio, and sales teams.

Scott Conway, director and co-founder of Venture Banners, comments: “If you’d told me when we started Venture Banners in my garage 15 years ago that this is where we’d be today, I would have believed you. That is how sure we were that there was a gap in the market for making wide format print services accessible to jobbing printers. Over those 15 years we have built a great name in the industry, but the next step for us was to be able to offer even faster turnaround times to our customers. This new investment in the business has expanded our capacity such that we can now offer an express turnaround with confidence and ease, something that we’re very excited about.”

