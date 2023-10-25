Tweeting with Joy: Pure Partners with Chris Packham to spread the love of birdsong this winter

Listening to birdsong just got a whole lot easier thanks to audio brand, Pure. Teaming up with Chris Packham, the much-loved naturalist, nature photographer and television presenter, they are bringing the joy of outdoors to spread the love of birdsong this winter.

Recent research reveals the connection between Brits and their feathered friends. A poll of 2,000 reveals that hearing birds chirping is one of the best things about spending time outdoors for 55 per cent, and exactly a third say they specifically venture outside to listen to the different callings as 42 per cent insist it helps with their mental health.

Hearing birds sing makes 26 per cent feel happy, nearly a fifth (21 per cent) peaceful and 16 per cent relaxed. With these positive effects, it’s clear that nature’s melodies have a soothing impact on our well-being. 68 per cent enjoy listening to them, while 44 per cent say it makes them feel more connected to nature.

The research further reveals that the most commonly identified birdsongs amongst Brits are the Blackbird, Wood Pigeon, and House Sparrow. The Tawny owl, Woodpecker and European Robin were also among the top 20 British callings – with the Woodlark and Northern Cardinal voted as the hardest to recognise. In response the audio brand, Pure has developed an online game testing people’s knowledge on the different type of birdsongs.

Chris Packham expressed: “As a lifelong advocate for the beauty of nature and a passionate bird enthusiast, I am delighted that the connection between Brits and birdsong is being celebrated and researched. Birds bring us so much joy, and their songs have the power to transform our moods and elevate our well-being.

The findings of this research with Pure to celebrate their new Woodland range resonate with my own experiences. Birdsongs have a unique and magical way of connecting us to the natural world. The fact that a quarter of people feel happy and over 20 percent feel peaceful when they listen to birdsong is not surprising, but is a testament to the impact these creatures have on our lives. It’s heartening to know that even in this fast-paced, digital age, something as simple and beautiful as the songs of our feathered friends can offer such comfort and respite.

I’m so pleased to be partnering with Pure to bring the love of birdsong to Brits this winter. Whether you’re a seasoned birdwatcher or a novice, their interactive digital game is a great way to entertain and educate people about the diverse world of birds and their songs.

So let’s embrace the tunes of the Blackbird, Wood Pigeon, House Sparrow, and all the other charming birds that grace our skies, discover the beauty and wonder that surrounds us and celebrate our connection to the natural world.”

The study conducted by Pure celebrates the launch of the Woodland Speaker. With every purchase on pure-audio.com of the Woodland Portable Speaker, Pure is giving away a free bird house and all profits from these sales until the end of the year will be donated to The Woodland Trust UK Charity. And for those not in need of a speaker now, they can win a number of great prizes including a GoView monocular (used by Chris Packham) by playing the game at chirps.pure-audio.com.

