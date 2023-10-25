Trade body’s property protection tips to tackle flooding

A national trade body has drawn up a list of measures householders can take to protect their homes against flooding.

The Property Care Association says that unsettled weather patterns being seen year on year – including Storm Babet – mean flood resilience is becoming paramount for many householders across the UK.

Flood resilience measures are solutions that can make properties better withstand flood events.

James Berry, Deputy CEO of the Property Care Association, said: “Our tips suggest some measures that can be adopted in modern buildings, or during the recovery or refurbishment of older buildings, to provide degrees of resilience and protection from the effects of flood water.

“They can help alleviate a good deal of cost and distress for those affected by flooding.

“For example, recovery works can be speeded up through moving all services, such as boilers and electrical sockets, high up on the wall. Also, kitchens which use materials such as marine ply or steel, can be cleaned, dried and reused.

“The fitting of a membrane to walls and floors, so flood water can run behind it to be collected in a sump/pump unit, rather than entering the property, is another effective measure.”

The ten measures suggested by the PCA to protect against flooding include:

Fitting a flood protection guard to doors or replacing doors completely with a flood resistant alternative. Garage door protection is also available.

Replacing standard airbricks with ‘self-closing’ alternatives.

Fitting a ‘non return valve’ to prevent sewage going back into the building.

Checking brickwork is in good condition and paint with a water-resistant solution.

Consider fitting a pump to evacuate water coming from beneath the building.

Replacing standard gypsum plaster with an alternative that does not absorb or retain water.

Using ceramic or stone tiles with waterproof adhesive and grout.

Putting electric sockets higher up the wall (with the cabling coming down from the ceiling, rather than the standard lay-out from below).

Purchasing a pump or “puddle sucker” to remove water rapidly after flooding.

Replacing kitchens with one that can be cleaned, dried and reused, such as one made of marine ply or steel.

Members of the PCA’s Flood Prevention and Protection Group can help householders introduce flood protection ensures to their homes. More details can be found at https://www.property-care.org/homeowners/advice/flood-protection

