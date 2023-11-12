The director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, Professor Carl Heneghan, has criticised the Covid inquiry

The director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, Professor Carl Heneghan, has criticised the Covid inquiry – and says it needs to tackle the effectiveness of lockdowns.

Speaking to GB News, he said: “The government is in disarray. Everybody is blaming everybody else. They talk about mad and poisonous brutal news sites and WhatsApp messages, whereas out there in the wider world, people want to get rid of the issues and focus on the more important issue.

“Did lockdown work? Who made the decision on what basis? But this inquiry is not going there, it is just more interested in government decision making without asking questions as to whether these interventions actually worked or not. I think what you’re seeing is that is everybody blaming everybody else

“I think what we are really interested in, is to what extent were their actions making a difference or not? What were the harms? What were the benefits? And should we do it again?

Explaining how his own evidence to the Inquiry was sidelined he continued: “All of that was in my evidence submission, but we completely ignored that. Because it’s the sideline. And what we’re more interested in is trying to say where you fit for purpose for decision making?

“I think actually the inquiry is getting lost more in the digital tactile, and it’s confusing. You want to understand what was driving those rules and did they actually make a difference?”

