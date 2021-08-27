Stephen Metcalfe MP encourages constituents to sign up to the British Science Festival

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon & East Thurrock, has today encouraged constituents to sign up to the British Science Festival.

With 15 days to go, Stephen is encouraging constituents to sign up to attend the British Science Festival in September.

The British Science Festival is set to be one of the most ambitious live events since last year’s lockdown and is coming to Chelmsford from 7 – 11 September 2021.

Celebrating the people, stories, and ideas at the heart of science, the Festival features 100 free events, including specially curated talks, performances, installations and workshops.

From immersive after-dark installations and nature-inspired audio experiences, to in-depth discussions with some of the UK’s top scientists, the line-up offers something for everyone.

Held in partnership with Anglia Ruskin University and organised by the British Science Association, it is hoped the Festival will transform the city into a celebration of science and culture, as well as build lasting relationships with sponsors and the local community.

View the full programme and book here: www.britishsciencefestival.org

Stephen Metcalfe MP: “With just 15 days to go I am encouraging local residents to sign up to the British Science Festival.

Celebrating the people, stories and ideas at the heart of science, this festival offers more than 100 events and is an exciting opportunity which explores the ways that science crosses over everyday life.”

