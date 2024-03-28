Stef & Philips appoints new Director of Operations to foster innovation in the social housing sector

Stef & Philips, a leader in specialist accommodation services, welcomes highly experienced social housing and charity specialist Graham Watts as its Director of Operations.

Graham has more than 25 years of experience in the housing and homelessness sectors, both in Canada and the UK, and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. In his new position, Graham will lead allocations, lettings, maintenance and repair, tenancy sustainment and customer service. This new appointment adds to the expertise of the Senior Leadership Team and is key to the ongoing commitment to develop and deliver new business and operational strategies and innovation.

Graham previously held senior roles at Housing Association Newlon Housing Trust, homeless organisation Evolve Housing + Support and charity Books Beyond Words.

Most recently he was Executive Director of Housing & Communities at Watmos Community Homes, where he was responsible for housing strategy, corporate and regulatory planning, tenant satisfaction, lettings, estates services, customer services, tenancy sustainment, income collection, leasehold and commercial services, community programmes, and resident engagement.

Having worked in the social housing sector in London since 2011, Graham has a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in the industry.

Recognised by the Guardian Public Service Awards for his innovation and awarded the Outstanding Approach to Income Management and Excellence in Resident Employment at the UK Housing Awards, Graham has made significant contributions in influencing sector change in the field of social housing. Throughout his career he has led on initiatives including the Social Housing White Paper, Together with Tenants consultations, Tenant Satisfaction Measures, and Housing Ombudsman assessments and responses.

In addition to his extensive housing experience, Graham has worked with charitable organisations and developed a sustainable fundraising programme to deliver £3 million to support homeless people with housing, health, and wellbeing initiatives. He also led on the development of WoodGreen Community Services’ groundbreaking Homeward Bound Programme in Canada.

Excited to be starting his new role, Graham said: “I was attracted to Stef & Philips due to the organisation’s fresh approach to the social housing sector and its supportive culture both personally and professionally.”

“Stef & Philips has an aspirational approach to solving homelessness and recognises the importance of private investment and its role in finding solutions in the housing sector. I am looking forward to supporting the already brilliant work that the teams here are doing and exploring further opportunities to collaborate with other organisations to address the pressing issues in the housing sector.”

Chris Philippou, CEO & Founder of Stef & Philips said: “We are delighted to welcome Graham to the Stef & Philips team. He brings a diverse range of experience and expertise that will be invaluable in supporting us in our goals to bring new models and innovation to the sector.”

“His holistic approach and core values align perfectly with Stef & Philips’ commitment to supporting individuals and families with fit-for-purpose accommodation and services. Graham’s experience within housing and charitable organisations will be invaluable in driving and delivering operational excellence today and for the future.”

