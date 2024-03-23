Seven Bro7hers launches Mango beer into ASDA

SEVEN BRO7HERS BREWING CO is today (21/03) launching its brand-new Mango Crazy pale ale to webshop customers ahead of the Easter break.

The Salford-based brewery will also hit shelves in ASDA from the end of this month, with its fruity 440ml pale as part of the supermarket’s seasonal rotation on craft beers. The new beer will join the brewery’s popular Juicy IPA four-pack and Honeycomb Pale which have been permanent fixture in ASDA stores since 2021.

The Mango Crazy pale ale will be available in 200 of ASDA stores across the UK until the end of May, as a retailer exclusive. However, for those that can’t wait and are eager to give it a try, the beer will be available for £3.00 via the SEVEN BRO7HERS webshop from 6pm.

At 5.5% ABV, this vegan, smooth and sweet pale is a fruity explosion, perfect for drinkers looking for a tropical treat from the first sip to the last. The launch is aimed at targeting the early Easter Weekend bank holiday and will run into Spring and BBQ season.

CEO of SEVEN BRO7HERS BREWING CO, Keith McAvoy said: “Mango Crazy is tangy, fun, and sessionable, it’s perfect for Spring. We know our loyal webshop customers are always keen to try our beers as they launch, therefore we felt it was important the preview was available ahead of it hitting ASDA stores.

“It continues to be a challenging time for the beer industry, so to release a new beer both D2C and with one of the largest UK retailers is a proud moment. It reflects the continued hard work and tenacity of our great team.”

SEVEN BRO7HERS BREWING CO was founded in 2014 by McAvoy brothers, Guy, Keith, Luke, Daniel, Nathan, Kit, and Greg, inspired by their dad’s home-brewing in their cellar at home.

In the last three years SEVEN BRO7HERS has significantly grown its listings portfolio. The brewery is also currently listed select Co-Op & SPAR stores, Booths Supermarket and Amazon. As well as collaborative work with ALDI.

