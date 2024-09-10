SECKOU KEITA – Announces Extensive UK Tour Dates

SECKOU KEITA is back with his new album ‘Homeland’ (Chapter 1). Released 18th October 2024, the record will be supported by a full UK tour throughout October and November – dates are listed below.

From ultra-catchy pop and dance tunes to intimate and acoustic pieces, Senegalese kora player and composer Seckou Keita continues to defy categories with an impressive body of work that beautifully blends traditional music and rhythms with pop sonorities, embracing afro-pop, urban, hip hop, and spoken word. Welcome to the first chapter of his new album ‘Homeland’.

This ambitious collection of 12 tracks was recorded and mixed across four countries (Senegal, UK, Belgium and Germany) beginning in 2022 with a mixture of four languages: Mandinka, Wolof, English and French from an array of extraordinary guests and collaborators.

‘Homeland’ takes listeners on a surprising journey from past to present through music and words. Questioning the very idea of what ‘home’ means, Seckou Keita explores his own identity and relationship with his adoptive UK and native Senegal.

The story behind the album began in 2017 when Seckou Keita started a series of Pan-African collaborations, including a track with Senegalese superstar Baaba Maal. That collaboration, and the global context through 2020, created a desire for Seckou to develop a deeper understanding of this musical exploration:

“Since the events of 2020, my mind and heart have been actively seeking the answers to so many questions in relation to my UK adopted home and my Senegalese native one. Two lands, two homes, and all the places I regularly visit in between; each place embracing family, friends, music and stories.” – Seckou Keita

For this project, it is no surprise that Seckou Keita, known as a master of collaboration, was compelled to bring in other sounds, other voices and other stories to such an important project.

So he teamed up with his friend, one of the most sought-after Senegalese producers, Youssou N’Dour co-producer, Moussa Ngom to create a unique, crossover sound that subtly brings together acoustic and electronic music, traditional rhythms and urban beats.

On this journey, it became evident that he needed to work with the most relevant hip hop voices from Senegal… So he reached out to his old friends and the global sensation band Daara J Family which led to the beautiful track ‘Home Sweet Home’, a mixture of acoustic and hip hop recorded at 3 am on a dusty morning!

“At the heart of Homeland is storytelling, an essential part of the griot tradition, which has been shaped over centuries and is an integral part of my life and my culture. Above all else we are the preservers of stories and history.” – Seckou Keita

So it is not surprising that the album begins and ends with pieces written and delivered in the traditional ‘griot tradition’ style, beautifully rendered by the voice and preserver of Mandinka Culture, Abdoulaye Sidibé.

For Seckou, it was important to go further and make sure that words, poetry in particular, had a special place and weight within the album. This is where Hannah Lowe entered with her special Deportation Blues piece, along with Zena Edwards with her quietly but powerfully delivered Reflections.

Throughout the album, Seckou Keita celebrates both the ties we keep with our ancestral lands and the contributions we make to our adoptive lands with soulful ballads, pop anthems, irresistible big band, dancey grooves, and intimate stories.

Overall, ‘Homeland’ Chapter 1 acts as a bridge of genres; subtly blending the infectious Mbalax rhythms from his native Senegal with urban beats in tracks such as Nay Rafet and Ni Mala Beugué or between acoustic and pop anthems as shown in Wakili.

‘Homeland’ delves into past and present across serious topics, all led by the Kora, an ancient instrument dating from the 13th century, but always looking at its relevance today. Listeners will undoubtedly be moved, emotionally and physically!

The album comes with a fantastic 44-page colour booklet with astonishing street life photos from young senegalese artist Taylor Kitoko.

It will be released on 18th October by independent UK label Hudson Records.

To celebrate this latest release, Seckou Keita will be on tour in the UK with the Homeland band, an all-star lineup of Senegalese musicians, through October and November 2024. Dates are as follows:

Seckou Keita & The Homeland Band Tour 2024

24/10/2024 – Southampton – Turner Sims

25/10/2024 – Salisbury – Wiltshire Music Centre

26/10/2024 – Shoreham-by-Sea – Ropetackle Arts Centre

27/10/2024 – Milton Keynes – The Stables

28/10/2024 – Bury St Edmunds – The Amex

30/10/2024 – Nottingham – Metronome

31/10/2024 – Sunderland – The Fire Station

02/11/2024 – Sheffield – Foundry

03/11/2024 – London – Koko

06/11/2024 – Kendal – Brewery Arts Centre

07/11/2024 – Leeds – Howard Assembly Rooms

08/11/2024 – Manchester – The Stoller Hall

09/11/2024 – Bangor – Pontio

10/11/2024 – Liverpool – Tung Auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre

12/11/2024 – Bristol – SWX

