Royal Institute of Oil Painters’ Annual Exhibition – buy an oil masterpiece

The prestigious Royal Institute of Oil Painters’ (ROI) Annual Exhibition returns to Mall Galleries in London at the end of this month, with over 300 contemporary, figurative paintings by master oil painters from the UK and across the world (from both ROI members and non-members.)

The work to be shown from Wednesday 29th November to Saturday 16th December 2023, reflects this royal institute’s founding ambition to promote and exhibit work of the highest standard in oil paint and demonstrates the huge versatility of this historic medium. Most of the work shown will be available to buy at the show and online at https://www.mallgalleries.org.uk/whats-on/exhibitions/royal-institute-oil-painters-annual-exhibition-2023 (from Monday 13th November) and includes something for every taste and style, from impressionist landscapes and painterly portraits to photorealistic pieces and those with a whimsical, illustrative style. Work is affordable, with most ranging in price from £500 to £10,000, making the exhibition an essential pre-Christmas visit for those looking for an original, special and unique gift for loved ones.

With a tradition of showcasing both emerging and established artists, the ROI Annual Exhibition offers a unique platform for young, new talent. Amongst the exhibition’s prizes*, collectively worth over £7,000, are four which specifically recognise the work of artists under the age of 30, highlighting the most promising new oil painting talent, not only in the UK but across the globe.

ROI’s first black President brings a fresh breadth of approach to this year’s exhibition

This year’s ROI Annual Exhibition promises to offer viewers a captivating journey into the world of oil painting, featuring a surprising range of artistic approaches. The exhibition’s breadth of style has been a key deliverable for The Royal Institute of Oil Painters’ newly elected President and oil painter, Adebanji Alade (PROI), who took office in April this year, after serving as Vice President for five years. President Alade brings a fresh perspective to the Annual Exhibition and the institute as a whole: “In the selection process for this year’s show we have placed a strong emphasis on breadth of artistic expression in oil, this has helped ensure the exhibition achieves a dynamic atmosphere. We wanted to see different artists, who don’t usually work in oil, take on the medium, and this has greatly expanded the range of approaches. This diversity is important and has given this year’s exhibition a particularly contemporary feel.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

