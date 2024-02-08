Ringing, Buzzing, Whistling – The ‘Phantom Sounds’ of Tinnitus Explained by an Audiologist

Tinnitus, a debilitating condition affecting 7.6 million people in the UK, is the experience of perceiving noises in the ear, despite there being no external sounds to cause this.

This Tinnitus Awareness Week (5 – 11 February), Specsavers audiologists shine a light on the signs and symptoms of the condition, highlight its impact on daily life and provide expert advice on how to manage it best.

While symptoms are individual to each person, the most common sensation sufferers report is described as a ringing sound, which in severe cases, can be unrelenting. Other frequently reported sounds include buzzing, whistling, humming, hissing and even grinding.

Tinnitus can occur in one ear (unilateral tinnitus) or both ears at once, with its onset either being sudden or gradual, depending on the cause and type.

Despite numerous studies, the direct cause of tinnitus remains unclear. There are however, a number of factors known to contribute to its onset, including age-related hearing loss, earwax build-up, ear infections, perforated eardrum and exposure to loud noise.

More recently, evidence has highlighted a link between long covid and tinnitus. A study carried out by the University of Manchester found that 15% of long covid patients reported tinnitus symptomsi.

Tinnitus can have a huge impact on a person’s quality of life. Symptoms can cause sleep issues, problems concentrating and low mood. What’s more, a recent study of over 8,000 participants found that people with tinnitusii are more likely to suffer with depression and anxiety.

Shaney Wright, a 33-year-old man from London who has lived with tinnitus for nearly two years, says: ‘I have tinnitus as a result of long covid and the impact has been immense. At first it came on in small bursts, until eventually it was a constant ringing, often as loud as a plane. It has a massive impact on my overall quality of life as I cannot escape it. At times it makes me unable to rest, think or sleep properly. Even watching a film or reading a book can be difficult. I want to advocate for people like myself who are suffering with this condition, which is why I encourage those who think they have tinnitus to speak to an audiologist or GP to see if they can be helped.’

Gordon Harrison, Specsavers chief audiologist adds: ‘There is no single cure for tinnitus, but there are methods that can help. The first step is to understand if tinnitus is being exacerbated by a medical condition, like an ear infection, then treating that condition may resolve the symptoms of tinnitus.’

‘There are many suggestions on how to treat tinnitus, with various alternative remedies being proposed, such as vitamins and supplements like B12 and zinc. However, the most common approach from professionals would include the treatment of symptoms through sound and behavioural therapies such as tinnitus retraining therapy (TRT) and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). A healthy diet and exercise, along with relaxation techniques are also common components of treatment plans.’

Tinnitus can affect anyone, however it is more common in people with hearing loss so if you think you have tinnitus and hearing loss or have noticed changes in your hearing, book a free hearing test with a Specsavers audiologist at www.specsavers.co.uk/hearing.

Specsavers chief audiologist Gordon Harrison shares his top tips for coping with tinnitus

1. Relaxation exercises are a useful way to minimise the stress and worry that can result from tinnitus. Techniques include yoga, deep breathing and guided meditation.

2. Improve sleep by sticking to a bedtime routine, keeping active during the day and reducing caffeine intake. If you think you are suffering with insomnia, speak to your GP for treatment options.

3. Mobile apps such as ReSound can give you access to sound therapy, advice on tinnitus and help you create a personalised tinnitus relief plan.

4. Support groups can be very helpful, and being able to talk to someone who understands how you are feeling. Find a support group near you if there is one. Tinnitus UK also has a helpline offering support to anyone experiencing tinnitus.

