Richard Ashcroft announced for huge summer outdoor show at Audley End

Following on from a hugely successful 2023, Heritage Live has announced the first show of its annual summer concert series for 2024 at Audley End.

The iconic singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft will headline the show in the grounds of the stunning English Heritage site, nestled in the beautiful Essex countryside, with special guests Ocean Colour Scene and Tom Meighan also performing.

Tickets for the show will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday 11th October at 9am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/richard-ashcroft-2024 for pre-sale access. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 13th October at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive.

The shows at Audley End House & Gardens are becoming a firm staple in the summer events calendar, with locals around Essex and Cambridgeshire anticipating the line-ups each year, and audience members travelling from up and down the country for concerts at the beautiful site.

Promoter Giles Cooper of GCE Live said:

“We’re delighted to announce the first show of what will be our sixth year bringing live concerts to Audley End, one of the most beautiful venues in the country. It was a hugely successful year in 2023, and we already can’t wait for 2024.

We’re really excited to announce Richard Ashcroft as the first headliner for next year. I remember seeing The Verve’s first ever London gig at the King’s Head pub in Fulham in 1991, when I worked at NME, with just ten people in the audience. They were signed later that night, and over 30 years later Richard has cemented himself as one of rock’s truly iconic frontmen.”

Richard Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top 5 solo albums, including the #1 debut ‘Alone With Everybody’.

He first came to attention with The Verve, with who he released one of the biggest albums of the era in the shape of ‘Urban Hymns’ (the UK’s 18th biggest selling album of all-time) as well as a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today, including ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’, ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, ‘Lucky Man’ and ‘Sonnet’. His most recent album, ‘Acoustic Hymns’, was released in 2022 and reached No.2 in the UK Album Chart.

Ocean Colour Scene, consisting of frontman Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison, have notched up ten albums of influential and commercially successful hits since their formation in 1989. Three of these – 1996’s ‘Moseley Shoals’, 1997’s ‘Marchin’ Already’, and 1999’s ‘One From The Modern’ went Top 5, and included a run of nine successive Top 20 singles commencing with 1996’s The Riverboat Song.

Tom Meighan is the former vocalist of the alternative rock powerhouse Kasabian. Meighan’s signature frenetic energy and powerful baritone have kept his name in the mouths of British music fans since he came onto the scene in 1997. Meighan has since pursued his own solo musical endeavours with a focus on rehabilitation and emotional honesty, releasing his debut solo album ‘The Reckoning’ earlier this year to critical acclaim.

