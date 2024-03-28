QUALIS HOMES LAUNCHES SPRINGWOOD GROVE, A COLLECTION OF STYLISH NEW HOMES IN THE HEART OF EPPING

Qualis Homes announces the highly anticipated launch of its first development on Saturday 11th May 2024.

Located in the heart of Epping Town Centre, Springwood Grove is the flagship development from Qualis Homes and boasts a charming collection of 29 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 16 townhouses. These stylish new homes provide the ideal blend of sophistication, sustainability, and comfort, catering to the needs and aspirations of individuals, couples, and families alike.

Ideally located just a stone’s throw from the High Street and only a short stroll from Epping Underground Station, Springwood Grove offers a range of contemporary homes, designed for modern living, a welcome addition to this already established, vibrant community.

Simon Rutter, Managing Director of Qualis Commercial, said: “Springwood Grove is the embodiment of Qualis’ commitment to providing homes for future generations. We are passionate about designing and building developments that champion sustainability and embrace community life. “

Councillor Holly Whitbread, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Strategic Health Partnerships at Epping Forest District Council, said: ” Epping is well on track to becoming one of the most attractive places to live in south-east England. This scheme will deliver new housing where it is most needed as well as furthering the community within Epping.”

To register your interest or to find out more about Springwood Grove contact a member of our dedicated sales team on 01992 939 060 or visit our website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

