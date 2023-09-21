Public have their say on plans for 800-home development in Great Leighs

Local residents were given the chance to have their say on plans to build up to 800 new homes during a two-week virtual consultation held by the landowners of a site in Great Leighs.

The online exhibition showcased plans for the new development, to be delivered by Bellway Essex, Harrow Estates and Moulsham Hall Estates, on land south of Chelmsford City Racecourse.

The consultation on the plans was held over the summer, so that members of the public could view the design and provide comments.

The development includes the proposed new homes as well as a new primary school, children’s nursery, a neighbourhood centre with a range of commercial and community uses, and a residential care home with up to 80 beds.

The plans include a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, maisonettes and coach houses and a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. The development will also provide new affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent and shared ownership.

The land was allocated as a New Housing Site within the Strategic Growth Site Allocation for Great Leighs contained in the Chelmsford Local Plan, which was adopted in May 2020. It was part of a Masterplan for the site which was approved by Chelmsford City Council in March 2023.

Phil Standen, Managing Director of Bellway Essex, said: “This online consultation process has provided us with valuable feedback which will help influence and shape the scheme as it develops.

“The developers worked with Chelmsford City Council to formulate a masterplan that ensures there is one, unified vision for the entire site and this was approved in March 2023. Our proposals will deliver much-needed new homes and improvements to the local facilities and infrastructure. We hope to be in a position to submit a joint application for outline planning permission this month.

Julian Larkin, Managing Director of Harrow Estates, said: “We aim to create thriving communities at each of our developments by creating high-quality homes and supporting local facilities. This new neighbourhood would deliver up to 800 new homes featuring courtyards, tree-lined streets and private drives. With views across surrounding landscaped spaces and the site of Moulsham Hall, the development has been designed to include well-connected pedestrian and cycle routes.

“The wide range of properties will reflect the local character of the area and offer a wide choice to local families. The development will see the creation of green open spaces, play areas, footpaths and cycleways, while the retention and enhancement of existing woodland, trees, hedgerows, and associated buffers of grassland will help protect and enhance local wildlife.”

