Professor Alwyn D’Souza – Redefining Excellence in Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology

What makes an excellent doctor? Doctors must have excellent technical abilities, devotion, and a commitment to learning and progress to stand out. One might obtain academic qualifications, certifications, and accreditations, or gaining substantial hands-on experience. Another might publish numerous manuscripts in medical journals, increasingly critical to demonstrate academic achievement – and yet another might focus on leadership roles, in managing research projects or championing quality improvement projects. Teaching and mentoring are key in medicine too. At the center of all this, however, is the patient, and the goal of being an excellent clinician is to provide excellent patient care. A successful doctor-patient rapport, built on the back of active listening, empathy, and compassion is key to this. So, the best clinicians must combine and build on all of these – London-based Professor Alwyn D’Souza, a board-certified consultant otolaryngologist (ENT) and facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is making his mark in the medical field by excelling in all of these areas during his years as a provider of medical care.

Professor D’Souza started his medical career with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree, later earning a Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Education (PG Cert Med Ed) from Cardiff. After finishing his otolaryngology training, focused on ENT surgery, he was admitted as a specialist on the General Medical Council UK, register. His sub-specialist training is in Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery of the Face, with training in the UK, Europe, and North America. Professor D’Souza is also certified by the International and European Boards of Facial Plastic Surgery. He is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England (FRCS Eng), a prestigious accolade, which denotes his successful completion of rigorous surgical training. Professor D’Souza has also studied skin laser technology, application, and therapy, gaining a BTEC certification, and demonstrating his commitment to delivering holistic treatment and leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes. These diverse credentials and expertise reflect his competence as facial plastic surgeon.

Professor D’Souza has made major contributions to medical teaching across his career, having written for medical textbooks and published articles in major peer-reviewed journals, as a result of which he has been invited to as a field expert to give lectures and talks at numerous domestic and international conferences. As past President of British society of Facial plastic surgery (BSFPS), and European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery (EAFPS.org) he continues to lead and define the area of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and as the Director of London ENT Associates and London Facial Surgery, he applies his commitment in day to day patient care and surgical quality, managing both common ENT diseases such as ear, nose, and throat issues in both locations and highly specialized in Reconstructive and Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery.

In his subspecialist role, he excels in aesthetic facial cosmeticsurgery, complex revision surgery of the nose and face, and skin cancer removal and reconstruction surgery. His surgical approach ensures patients obtain a natural look, and clear preoperative communication ensures patients’ outcomes are in line with their expectations. His tailored facial cosmetic surgery methods provide individualized solutions, ensuring natural-looking outcomes that improve the attractiveness and confidence of his patients, from rhinoplasty (nose reshaping) and facelifts to blepharoplasty (eyelid lift), scar revision, and neck lift surgery.

As a teacher, Professor D’Souza teaches young doctors at several institutions, and teaches medical students facial plastic surgery, rhinoplasty, and other skills such as research and publishing, a critical part of medical profession.

In summary, Professor Alwyn D’Souza is a consultant otolaryngology (ENT) and head and neck surgeon with sub-specialization in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, with extensive experience and knowledge across this field. His surgical technique, detailed consultations, and attention to positive outcomes reflect his commitment to furthering and improving the field of facial surgery. He continues to have a significant impact on the landscape of the ENT and facial plastic surgery communities through all of his work detailed above andhas a lasting effect on his professional colleagues and his patients’ lives.

